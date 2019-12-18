Watch Live: Trump Hosts Massive 'Merry Christmas' MAGA Rally As House Dems Vote To Impeach

Image Credits: Mark Makela/Getty Images.

President Trump is holding a massive Keep America Great rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, to tout his America First record to the people while the House Democrats vote to pass articles of impeachment against him.

RELATED: PRESIDENT TRUMP FIRES OFF POWERFUL LETTER TO PELOSI: IMPEACHMENT ‘NOTHING MORE THAN ILLEGAL, PARTISAN ATTEMPTED COUP’

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Surveillance Footage of Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Goes Missing

Surveillance Footage of Epstein’s First Suicide Attempt Goes Missing

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Celebrates As 'Crazy' Dems' Impeachment Backfires, Support 'Drops Like A Rock'

Trump Celebrates As ‘Crazy’ Dems’ Impeachment Backfires, Support ‘Drops Like A Rock’

U.S. News
Comments

Hundreds of Professors Demand Trump’s Impeachment In Letter to Congress

U.S. News
comments

Disgraced Dem Rep. Katie Hill: ‘It’s time to impeach the motherf*cker!’

U.S. News
comments

Trump Said What??? Here Are The Top 10 Zingers In President Trump’s Historic Letter To Nancy Pelosi

U.S. News
comments

Comments