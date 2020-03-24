Watch Live: Trump Hosts Virtual Town Hall To Give Coronavirus Response Update

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

President Trump is answering questions in a Fox News virtual town hall to give the latest updates on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the prospect of reopening American businesses in a few weeks.

This comes as GOP senators continue negotiating with Democrats on the third installment of a $1.6 trillion economic stimulus bill that would provide financial assistance for businesses and individuals affected by the coronavirus-driven shutdown.

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Media Blame Donald Trump for Man’s Death After Ingesting Fish Tank Cleaner

Media Blame Donald Trump for Man’s Death After Ingesting Fish Tank Cleaner

U.S. News
Comments
Biden Can't Stop Touching His Face During The View Appearance

Biden Can’t Stop Touching His Face During The View Appearance

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker: Dems Putting “Wokeness Above All” By Blocking Coronavirus Relief

U.S. News
comments

Pelosi’s Kid Applauds Physical Assault On Rand Paul That Almost Killed Him

U.S. News
comments

US shows ‘very large acceleration’ in Covid-19 cases, has potential to become new epicenter of pandemic – WHO

U.S. News
comments

Comments