Watch Live: Trump Hosts Virtual Town Hall To Give Coronavirus Response Update

President Trump is answering questions in a Fox News virtual town hall to give the latest updates on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the prospect of reopening American businesses in a few weeks.

This comes as GOP senators continue negotiating with Democrats on the third installment of a $1.6 trillion economic stimulus bill that would provide financial assistance for businesses and individuals affected by the coronavirus-driven shutdown.

