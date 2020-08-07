Watch Live: Trump In Danger? Tells Ohio Crowd, "May Be Last Time You See Me"

On this Friday transmission of The David Knight Show, guest host Tony Arterburn provides analysis of today’s top news and special guest Sheriff Richard Mack joins the program to explain how sheriffs who obey the Constitution can save the country.

Also, President Trump delivered an ominous message to an Ohio crowd on Thursday when he noted he has “a lot of enemies,” and that “this may be the last time you see me for a while.”

