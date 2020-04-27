The Globalist Guide To Crushing The United States - Monday Live

Tune in as we cover how the global axis of evil is making its final – and desperate – assault against national sovereignty:

Watch below the report with the same title as today’s show:

David Knight Show: Trump Made A Faucian Bargain With The Devil-State

What comes next for the American people?

On this Monday edition of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue examining the destruction of the U.S. Constitution as the establishment moves ahead with their oppressive coronavirus response tactics, all under President Trump’s watch.

Spread this censored link to join Infowars in the battle for free speech!

Watch Live: Trump Made A Faucian Bargain With The Devil-State https://t.co/Xu0c1DwV6j — David Knight (@libertytarian) April 27, 2020

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!