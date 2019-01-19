Watch Live: Trump Makes Emergency Announcement From The White House

Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer is at the White House ahead of President Trump’s special announcement over the government shutdown.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Women’s March has kicked off, and is currently embroiled in controversy over its founders questionable ties to anti-Semitism and pro-Sharia stances. What do fellow marchers have to say about that?

Tune in to see ongoing live coverage of the march as well as President Trump’s important announcement from the White House at 4PM EST.

Robert Mueller is now targeting Alex Jones, Dr. David Jones, Roger Stone, and Infowars in an attempt to remove president Trump from office. Roger joins Alex to break down the now leaked plan to ultimately put Hillary Clinton in office as president.