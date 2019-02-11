War Room: Trump Makes His Way to El Paso for his First Rally of 2019

Image Credits: Aaron P. Bernstein / Stringer / Getty.

On this War Room, we break down the tech censorship onslaught against Infowars and other so-called alternative news sites, the crumbling global warming hoax and the reasons behind Trump’s high approval rating. Infowars is also in El Paso to cover Trump’s massive rally tonight. You don’t want to miss this edition of War Room with Harrison Smith and Roger Stone.


Related Articles

Hogg: Gun Owners Like ‘Hunting’ Human Beings

Hogg: Gun Owners Like ‘Hunting’ Human Beings

U.S. News
Comments
Senator Blasts Media For Covering Up AOC's Botched Green New Deal

Senator Blasts Media For Covering Up AOC’s Botched Green New Deal

U.S. News
Comments

70 Percent of School District’s Newest Students Are Immigrants

U.S. News
comments

Trump Suggests Increasing Legal Immigration at Expense of U.S. Workers

U.S. News
comments

Trump Claims He Will Get $23 Billion For Border Security From ‘Other Sources’

U.S. News
comments

Comments