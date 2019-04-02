Watch Live: Trump Rejects Rigging Of Census, Also Saves Obamacare

Image Credits: Wiki.

President Trump lashed out at Democrats who oppose a citizenship question being asked in the upcoming U.S. Census, adding, “Report would be meaningless and a waste of the $Billions (ridiculous) that it costs to put together!”

David Knight explains why Trump is right about the census, how Trump saved Obamacare and much more on this Tuesday transmission.


Related Articles

Poll: More Americans Think Hillary Colluded With Foreign Operatives Than Trump

Poll: More Americans Think Hillary Colluded With Foreign Operatives Than Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Vows To Replace "Really Bad" Obamacare After Election

Trump Vows To Replace “Really Bad” Obamacare After Election

U.S. News
Comments

Conference For 2020 Dems Begins With Chant Quoting Fugitive Cop-Killer

U.S. News
comments

Whoopi Goldberg Defends Biden: ‘I Don’t Want Joe to Stop’ Kissing and Smelling Women’s Hair

U.S. News
comments

More Joe Biden Stories Are Coming Out: “Anybody Who’s Ever Been Around Joe Biden Has Been Touched By Him – Literally”

U.S. News
comments

Comments