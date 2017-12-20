The GOP tax cut was approved by the Senate on Wednesday morning, despite the fact that not one Democrat voted for it and now the House will hold a re-vote to finalize the decision at which point President Trump will make an official announcement. Also, Dr. Edward Group joins the transmission to share some holiday health tips and cover other current events. Singer and political commentator, Joy Villa, joins today’s show to discuss her plan to run for Congress in the state of Florida.

