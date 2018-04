President Trump signed a proclamation Wednesday, sending the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border in response to an “unacceptable” amount of drugs and illegal immigrants entering America.

In economics, the U.S. trade deficit has increased to a near 10-year high after rising for 6 straight months.

Also, sources claim the U.S. will sanction Russian oligarchs this week in an attempt to send a message to Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.