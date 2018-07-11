Watch Live: Trump Storms Europe Panicking Corporate Deep State

President Trump called out Germany for being “controlled by Russia” due to its reliance on the nation for natural gas. The president also slammed France for making deals with Russia while the US spends money ‘protecting’ the country from the Russians.


