President Trump meets with members of Congress to break down his administration’s efforts in responding to the COVID-19 crisis and more Friday in the White House.

Twitter mirror:

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump meets with members of Congress https://t.co/JqpjNKxj8O — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 8, 2020



Alex Jones is live discussing this and more on today’s live broadcast:

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!