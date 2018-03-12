Alex Jones covers a breaking development live on The War Room.

UK border authorities ban conservative journalist Lauren Southern from entering the country for criticizing Islam during a previous visit to the United Kingdom.

Also, President Trump lets states decide on gun purchase age restrictions.

Joining today’s conversation is British free speech activist Tommy Robinson to discuss the UK’s Orwellian censorship laws.

Mike Adams of NaturalNews.com also breaks down internet censorship.

President Trump heads to California Tuesday to look at prototypes for the U.S.- Mexico border wall and to attend a Beverly Hills fundraiser.

In world news, South Korea claims Kim Jong-un is prepared to sign a peace treaty after he meets with President Trump.

Also, SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk announced a plan to send a space vehicle to Mars in the next year and to eventually plant seeds on the red planet.