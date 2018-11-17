Watch Live: Trump Travels to California in Desperate Bid To Stop The Left From Burning Down The State

President Trump is in California to assess the catastrophic damage done by the massive wildfires that have engulfed the region due to mismanagement and by-design gross negligence by state authorities. Alex Jones breaks down how Trump plans to whip the state’s land management into shape to stop the left from burning its prized sanctuary state down.

A poster promoting plowing to create a fire break (credit: Wikipedia)



By comparing the burnt (right) and unburnt (left) sides of a dirt road in South Africa after a major veldfire (wild fire) the effectiveness of the road in acting as a firebreak can be seen. (credit: Wikipedia)