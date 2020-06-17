Watch Live: Trump's EO On Police Reform - What Does This Mean For America?

Image Credits: Mark Makela/Getty Images.

On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll examine President Trump’s Executive Order on police reform and what it means for the future of law enforcement.

Also, the state of Virginia has given the CDC the power to forcibly vaccinate children, Biden considers trans-racial Rachel Dolezal for vice president and coronavirus propaganda kicks back into gear.

The groundbreaking Alexapure Breeze air filtration system is now on sale with the largest discount we’ve ever offered! Save over 45%!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch Live: "Black Lives Matter" Should Change their Name to "Facts Don’t Matter"

Watch Live: “Black Lives Matter” Should Change their Name to “Facts Don’t Matter”

Special Reports
Comments
Watch: Infowars' Exclusive Content Inside CHAZ/CHOP

Watch: Infowars’ Exclusive Content Inside CHAZ/CHOP

Special Reports
Comments

CHAZ: The Modern Day Idiocracy

Special Reports
Comments

No One Is Coming To Save Us: Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments

MUST SEE VIDEO: Live From Inside Seattle’s Autonomous Zone

Special Reports
Comments

Comments