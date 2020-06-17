On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll examine President Trump’s Executive Order on police reform and what it means for the future of law enforcement.

Also, the state of Virginia has given the CDC the power to forcibly vaccinate children, Biden considers trans-racial Rachel Dolezal for vice president and coronavirus propaganda kicks back into gear.

Watch Live: Trump's EO On Police Reform: What Does This Mean For America? https://t.co/GBubBPcFqf — David Knight (@libertytarian) June 17, 2020

Today's News LIVE 9AM EASTERN

➡️Trump EO on Police Reform

➡️Norway stops COVID tracking but Tony Blair pushes "digital ID"

➡️Virginia gives CDC power to mandate vaccines for kids

➡️Biden Considers Rachael Dolezal for VP

➡️#CARES Small Biz loans taken by Congress critters — David Knight (@libertytarian) June 17, 2020

The groundbreaking Alexapure Breeze air filtration system is now on sale with the largest discount we’ve ever offered! Save over 45%!