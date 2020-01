White House lawyers have begun their defense of President Trump on Day 5 of the Senate Impeachment Trial on Saturday.

The opening arguments come after days of arguments by Adam Schiff and the Democrat managers, once again claiming Russian “collusion.”

The Impeachment managers, or more aptly titled mis-managers, brought their carnival of hypocrisy to the Senate.

