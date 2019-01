Big Tech’s hypocrisy has never been more apparent. While platforms like Twitter and Facebook banned Infowars for allegedly harassing children (fake news), the same sites turn a blind eye to the various celebrities and politicians who demonized the innocent Covington Catholic school students. But the radical left’s narrative is unraveling as more facts on the Native American confrontation emerge. Tune in to the Tuesday, January 22 edition of War Room.

You can also tune it at infowars.com/show.

