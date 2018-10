Infowars’ Banned Live Midterm Election coverage features breaking news and updates every weeknight 8-10 PM CST until the midterm election on Nov. 6th.

Tonight, host Owen Shroyer discusses Twitter’s accelerated purge of Infowars-related accounts amid President Trump’s biggest rally to date in Houston, Texas, as censorship by Big Tech goes into overdrive ahead of the midterms. He’ll also take your calls on this special midterm transmission.