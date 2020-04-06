Bombshell! Watch Live: Trump Warns Covid-19 Vaccine Kills More People Than The Outbreak

How is a Covid-19 vaccine supposed to work when there’s numerous strains and mutations of the virus? It’s the ineffective flu shot 2.0, but this time it’s ushering in world government in which you’re being told to wear ‘immunity bracelets’ to do business and travel. Please share this important broadcast!


David Knight Show: Tyranny, Not Coronavirus, Is Killing America

On this Monday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue to examine the erosion of the Constitution as local, state and federal governments abuse their power in the name of COVID-19.

Also, a heated debate revolving around hydroxychloroquine is brewing in The White House, and Italy enters Phase 2 of the fight against coronavirus.

 

