Watch Live: Uber CEO Says Autonomous Cars Like Assassination

Image Credits: Elliott Brown, Flickr.

On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, get ready for a take on today’s top news that you can’t find on any mainstream media outlet.

David goes where other media refuses to and covers topics MSM has forbidden.

Find out what the CEO of Uber meant when he compared the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi to his self-driving cars accidentally killing pedestrians, what the Democrats’ next move against Trump is and much more.

