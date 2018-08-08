Watch Live: Unperson Patient Zero

The coordinated Big Tech effort to remove every trace of Alex Jones and Infowars from the public sphere is well underway. Remember, silencing Alex Jones is the precursor to censoring lessor known conservative and libertarian voices.

Alex Jones message to Jack Dorsey concerning the purge.. https://t.co/ERXF1Sg6MZ — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 8, 2018

