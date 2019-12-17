It's Official: Impeachment Has Backfired, Triggering a Deep State Panic - Watch Live

President Trump is winning support over the whole impeachment fiasco, but it’s foolish for his supporters to get too overconfident. Don’t take victory for granted!
David Knight Show: Virginia County Forms Militia To Protect Sheriffs, Citizens From Democrats
Anti-Second Amendment politicians are at heads with local governments
On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, you’ll learn about a local government standing up to state politicians in Virginia, the Democrats’ impeachment sham and much more.
The Washington Examiner reports, “Local leaders in a southwest Virginia county have approved a resolution placing emphasis on citizens’ rights to form a militia and disavowing gun control measures expected to pass through the state legislature next year.”
