Watch Live: Veteran's Day 2019 - State Of War

Image Credits: Wiki Commons.

On this Monday, Veteran’s Day broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll look at what America can do to truly help military members and vets as the Military-Industrial Complex continues to send them to fight unnecessary wars only for them to receive subpar treatment upon returning home.

Don’t forget to share this banned broadcast to help Infowars fight back against Big Tech censorship.

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Is It Okay To Be White?

Is It Okay To Be White?

Special Reports
Comments
Learn Why The Dems Want Don Jr. & Alex Jones Arrested

Learn Why The Dems Want Don Jr. & Alex Jones Arrested

Special Reports
Comments

Ultimate Meme Collection: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Kill Himself

Special Reports
Comments

Was The Kentucky Election Stolen?

Special Reports
Comments

BREAKING! New Evidence Confirms Kentucky Election Fraud!

Special Reports
Comments

Comments