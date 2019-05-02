War Room: Violence and Censorship Against Conservatives Reaches New Peak

Image Credits: NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty.

While Trump supporters are being assaulted on the street, conservatives on social media are also being assaulted for having the wrong opinions. Owen Shroyer breaks down the latest attack on free speech by Instagram and Facebook, and talks with guests Joey Gibson, Dan Lyman, Patrick Casey and Jesse Lee Peterson on this Thursday edition of War Room, LIVE from 3PM-6PM CT.

Also tune in at infowars.com/show.


