Nearly one thousand Palestinians have been injured and dozens killed by Israeli snipers as tens-of-thousands protest the US embassy opening in Jerusalem.

In the latest news with Mueller’s Russian witch-hunt, a top Democrat on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence admitted connections to Russians could be coincidence, not collusion.

Also, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has implied the U.S. will assure North Korean leader Kim Jong-un they won’t attempt a coup against him.