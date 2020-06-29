Watch Live: Violence Pushing America Into Civil War

On this Monday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss the “second wave” of coronavirus being pushed by the establishment, the election meddling Democrats are engaging in and how to avoid a second Civil War as tension in America continues to escalate.

Today's News LIVE 9am EASTERN

➡️USA Held Hostage Day 105

➡️#2ndwave Hype-ocrasy

➡️Election Fraud: Information War Blitzkrieg

➡️DC State-Hoods vs #Constitution

➡️Violence Tipping Point to #racewar, #CivilWar2 pic.twitter.com/AC4DyO6DsI — David Knight (@libertytarian) June 29, 2020

BodEase, the ultimate turmeric and inflammatory support product, is back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!