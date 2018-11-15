Watch Live: Violent Clashes At Border As Migrant Caravan Arrives

Violent clashes break out at the border in Tijuana as members of the migrant caravan try to enter the US illegally. Also, Paul Joseph Watson reports from the UK on Theresa May’s Brexit betrayal. Trends researcher Gerald Celente discusses CNN’s lawsuit against Trump, and Roger Stone breaks down new intel on the Russia probe. Can Republicans stop the steal in Florida, Georgia and Arizona? Tune in to Thursday’s jam-packed War Room show, hosted by Owen Shroyer.

