Democrats are signaling they’re going to make Big Tech their boogeyman in 2020, after censorship by social media giants of conservative content becomes a hot button issue. We’ll also look at developments in the Paul Manafort case, President Trump’s grounding of Boeing 737 Max airplanes and more. Guests Patrick Stupfel and Will Johnson join the show today. You don’t want to miss this Wednesday, March 13 edition of War Room.

