On this Monday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue to observe way local governments in America are treating citizens during the coronavirus hysteria.

During Easter weekend, Christians around the country were ticketed for gathering to worship despite “authorities” banning services.

Watch Live: When Worshipping God Becomes Civil Disobedience https://t.co/di8NJpAAVr — David Knight (@libertytarian) April 13, 2020

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!