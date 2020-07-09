Watch Live! Supreme Court Rules Against Trump on Tax Returns as Civil War Intensifies

Watch and share today’s bombshell Thursday edition of the most banned broadcast in the world! Also on today’s show, Alex Jones breaks down the respected Texas doctor Richard Bartlett’s findings on his success rate with his emergency room experience treating COVID-19 patients with the inhaled steroid budesonide, a drug commonly used to treat asthma.

David Knight Show: Who Is The Master? Who Is The Slave? – Time To Choose Between Schooling Or Education

On this Thursday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss the government’s agenda as America prepares to enter another phase of “lockdowns” due to the media’s focus on increased coronavirus cases instead of the falling national death rate.

Also, find out about the CAREN act, the latest decision to come out of the Supreme Court, another phony hate crime and much more.

Watch Live: Who Is The Master? Slave? – Time To Choose Schooling Or Education – CAREN Act https://t.co/6pb2sUhh5x — David Knight (@libertytarian) July 9, 2020

Today's show LIVE 9am EASTERN

☑️USA Held Hostage Day 115 – new psyop to extend #lockdown

☑️Time to choose: schooling or education

☑️SCOTUS: Your masters have ruled again, slaves

☑️CAREN Act: Yes, Democrats can't spell

☑️Latest Hate Hoaxes (besides BLM) — David Knight (@libertytarian) July 9, 2020

