Red Alert! Democrats Planning to Contest Election Using “State Secession,” Plunging America Into CIVIL WAR

Start your week informed with this bombshell edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!

David Knight Show: Who Looted Chicago Best – Gov’t Lockdown Or BLM?

Spread this link across social media to fight back against Big Tech censorship

On this Monday edition of The David Knight Show, we’ll examine whether government lockdowns or BLM riots hurt the city of Chicago more.

Knight will also cover President Trump’s latest executive order, the Federal Reserve’s stimulus plan, the freedom-loving Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and more.

Watch Live: Who Looted Chicago Best? Gov't Lockdown Or BLM? https://t.co/pPOiZwCwUs — David Knight (@libertytarian) August 10, 2020

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!