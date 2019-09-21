Watch: Will Johnson Exposes Anti-Trump Rally in Chicago

Unite America First founder and Fire Power host Will Johnson is on the ground in Chicago covering an anti-Trump/open borders rally.

“We The People March,” organized by far-left groups Refuse Fascism Chicago, Degenerate Artists Against Fascism, and Refuse Fascism, aims to “end concentration camps, ICE terror, and ethnic cleansing” — none of which are taking place in America.

Johnson also investigated Soros-backed open borders group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, which is headquartered in Chicago, but activists were determined to prevent Johnson from getting to the bottom of the event’s true nature, ironically claiming that he had no right to be there because he wasn’t from Chicago.

Watch Johnson confront the organizers below:

