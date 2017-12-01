Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has been charged with “willfully and knowingly” lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador. The Kate Steinle murder trial ended when a California jury found seven-time felon and five-time deported illegal alien Jose Garcia Zarate not guilty. Also, Republicans are still trying to get the new tax bill passed as today’s vote has been delayed.

