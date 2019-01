The woman who grabbed Owen Shroyer’s crotch at a Women’s March in DC has been arrested. And Virginia dems introduce a bill that would allow abortion right up until a baby is born. We’ll also check in with Laura Loomer protesting in front of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s home on this Wednesday, January 30 edition of War Room.

You can also tune in at infowars.com/show.

Watch on Facebook