In light of the ongoing Cambridge Analytica controversy, Zuckerberg says he’s open to regulation! With Trump in the White House, the Facebook CEO now calls for political advertisement transparency.

Joining today’s show is YouTube host Tim Harmsen to discuss his fight against the tactical censorship of grassroots-driven gun rights efforts.

Also, liberty activist Kit Cope discusses the left’s war on the 2nd Amendment.

Furthermore, investigative journalist Laura Loomer provides her political insight.

The establishment continues cracking down on free speech as YouTube, the largest video platform on the internet, bans all gun-related content.

President Trump has secured enough money to build “The Wall” on the U.S.-Mexico border and says the rest is “forthcoming.”

MSM is pushing the Stormy Daniels saga more than ever with her 60 Minutes interview set to air Sunday.