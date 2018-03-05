Ratings for the Oscars are near all-time lows, which indicates Americans are rejecting Hollywood just as they rejected the NFL for its hypocrisy. Street artist Sabo talks about his successful troll job at the Oscars to refocus the narrative on the truth, and famous first responder Brandon Tatum breaks down how middle America is moving away from mass entertainment in favor of family.

Infowars YouTube channels are being hit with strikes as CNN and other MSM outlets openly call for censorship. Yesterday’s Academy Awards were predictably ruined by anti-Trump remarks, penis jokes and Jimmy Kimmel pushing gun control.


DREAMers Walk Into DNC, Block Doors, Call Democrats 'Fake Allies'

Video: CNN Attacks PJW!

Trump: Obama Crimes "Bigger Than Watergate"

Early Oscars Ratings Point to Lowest Viewership Ever

Illegal immigrant from Mexico pleads guilty to using fake identity to steal $361,000 in government benefits

