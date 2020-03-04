Watch: Liverpool Soccer Manager's Epic Response To Coronavirus Question

Manager of the Premier League soccer club Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, had an interesting response when a reporter asked him if he’s worried about the spread of coronavirus and how it could impact the team.

“Look, what I don’t like in life is that a very serious thing, a football manager’s opinion is important,” Klopp explained. “I don’t understand it. I really don’t understand it. I could ask you, you’re in exactly the same role as I am and it’s not important what famous people think.”

“We have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge, like me, talking about something,” he admitted. “People with knowledge will talk about it and should tell people ‘do this, do that,’ and everything will be fine, or not. Not football managers, I don’t understand that.”

“My opinion is really not important,” the manager concluded.

The Premier League has no plans to cancel games or practices due to coronavirus at the moment.

