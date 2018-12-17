Watch: Lockheed Martin Launches New Combat Ship

A shipbuilding team led by Bethesda, Md.-based Lockheed Martin Corp. launched its littoral combat ship 19 into the Menominee River in Wisconsin over the weekend.

The so-called sideways launch, at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard in Marinette, Wis., is something that needs to be seen to be believed, so here’s video of it.

LCS 19, the future USS St. Louis, is the second littoral combat ship christened and launched by Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) this year. The world’s largest defense contractor said last week the future USS Billings, currently known as LCS 15, had completed acceptance trials in Lake Michigan, making it the third littoral combat ship taken through sea trials this year. That includes a full-power run, maneuverability testing and surface and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship’s combat system.

