Watch: Louie Gohmert: ‘Perhaps Soros’ is ‘Funding’ Caravan for Midterms

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) says “perhaps” globalist billionaire George Soros is “funding” the migrant caravan that is headed towards the U.S.-Mexico border to overwhelm the country’s asylum and immigration system in order to make it a political issue ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

During an interview with Fox News, Gohmert suggested that Soros may be funding the 7,000-strong migrant caravan where members admit that they are not asylum-seekers, but rather Central American nationals looking for a job. Other members of the migrant caravan include previously deported illegal aliens.

Gohmert said:

Well, I can’t help but think the Democrats — perhaps Soros — may be funding this thinking it’s going to help them. But they’re going to be surprised because the president, his number one thing is we’re going to build a wall, we’re going to stop illegal immigration, and he’s going to have a chance to show that he actually means what he says, which indicates that he’s not a real politician. [Emphasis added]

Soros — who funds a slew of open borders organizations that sponsor mass migration efforts — has been accused across the globe of pushing third world immigration into Western nations.

In Italy, as Breitbart London reported, deputy prime minister and minister of the interior Matteo Salvini has accused of Soros of trying “to fill Italy and Europe with migrants” going on to say that Soros “would like Italy [to become] a giant refugee camp because he likes slaves.”

