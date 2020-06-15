Watch: Lovable Redneck Goes Viral After Destroying Cuomo on Constitutionality of Riots

A man nonchalantly eating a bowl of uncooked ramen noodles with hot sauce has gone viral for debunking comments from CNN’s Chris Cuomo suggesting the riots are lawful.

In a viral TikTok video that’s since been shared across social media, a man is watching Cuomo explain the supposed constitutionality of rioting, before he pauses the segment and disproves the comments with a quick Google search.

“And please, show me where it says that protests are supposed to be polite and peaceful,” Cuomo asks his CNN audience.

Chris Cuomo get owned by a guy who eats uncooked top ramen. pic.twitter.com/Lr9hbALGDk — TCG 🇺🇸 (@TheCypressGang) June 14, 2020

The man pauses the segment to show Cuomo the text of the First Amendment.

“It’s the First Amendment,” the man argued through a mouthful of raw ramen noodles, pointing at Google search results. “You just gotta look it up, Mr. Cuomo.”

The First Amendment of the US Constitution and Bill of Rights states:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

The video, created just three days ago, has since went viral and catapulted the man into meme stardom.

A Twitter account created by him under the handle @somedude187 has gained over 61.9K followers in just under a day.

The video speaks to the media’s treatment of the general public as uneducated morons, and demonstrates how common sense can easily debunk their gaslighting efforts.



