Watch: Man Says Hackers Stole His Tesla with Just a Tablet

A man in England says his Tesla Model S was stolen after two hackers using a tablet gained entry to the vehicle.

According to Business Insider, the man, Essex-resident Anthony Kennedy, says the thieves were able to steal the electric car by intercepting his key fob’s signal.

Home surveillance video of the incident posted on YouTube by Kennedy appears to show the two men using a tablet to locate the signal before unlocking the Tesla’s doors shortly after 2 a.m. local time.

The hackers are believed to have obtained the “passive entry” signal, which alerts the vehicle to unlock its doors when the key fob is detected nearby.

“I got quite upset and that’s why I made the video… to shut them up,” Kennedy told Business Insider.

The thieves, Kennedy says, also disabled the Tesla’s internet access, rendering his ability to remotely track and locate the vehicle useless.

The Tesla owner reported the incident to local authorities but is skeptical the vehicle will be found.

After posting video of the theft to Facebook, Kennedy says a fellow Tesla owner contacted him to note that two men attempted to steal his car from London as well. Kennedy believes the two London men and the thieves who stole his car are one in the same.

Kennedy admits that his vehicle did not have numerous security features enabled, which could have blocked the hackers’ attempts.

In a statement to Business Insider, a Tesla representative said that owners have the option to turn off passive entry and required a PIN for the vehicle to be driven.

“We have issued several over-the-air updates to help protect our customers from thefts – last year we introduced an update that allows all customers to turn off passive entry entirely, and this year we introduced PIN to Drive, which allows customers to set a unique PIN that needs to be entered before their vehicle is driven,” Tesla said.

Commenters on Kennedy’s video also suggested Tesla owners keep their key fobs in a metal box or faraday container while at home to protect its signal. Numerous other vehicles, including certain models of McLaren, are also believed to be vulnerable.

Researchers from Belgium’s KU Leuven University also showed last month how a Tesla Model S could be stolen by taking advantage of the key fob’s weak encryption.