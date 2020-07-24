WATCH: Marxist Soy Boy Cries Over Rubber Bullet Wounds after Trying to Burn Down Courthouse

An anarchist protester in Portland showed off multiple rubber bullet wounds which he claimed happened after he was “peacefully protesting” outside the fenced-off Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse.

The Antifa terrorist claimed he was merely banging on the fence chanting, “Black Lives Matter,” and “All Cops are Bastards,” “literally just standing there,” a cohort describes, when federal agents shot him.

“Shot me six times, peacefully protesting,” the man tells the cameraman.

After giving the BLM thug an opportunity to come clean, the cameraman then asks the man whether he was the person who was attempting to fan the flames of a fire started in front of the courthouse, which he denies, before quickly moving to vacate the area.

The video then cuts to footage of the man, wearing the same shirt and bag, jumping over the fence and fanning the flames.



