Watch: Mask Nazi Wrecks Pizza Joint after Seeing Fellow Customer Not Wearing Mask

Footage captured inside a Canadian pizza joint shows a man throwing a tantrum after he sees another customer not wearing a face mask.

The video shot inside a “Pizza Pizza” restaurant in Toronto captures the incident just as it escalates.

WATCH: Toronto man freaks out over customer without a mask and wrecks a Pizza Pizza. pic.twitter.com/hgh7MomJqc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 31, 2020

According to the Redditor who posted the confrontation, the incident began when the masked patron saw the other customer without a mask and took out his phone to start filming.

Buddy in the suit was trying to record the gentlemen in the hoody not wearing a mask. When gentlemen in the hoody turned his back and put up his hood to stop himself from being filmed, buddy in the suit tried to physically turn him around to get a shot of his face. Once suit touches gentlemen in the hoody, gentlemen in the hoody pushes him off. Upon being pushed, suit start screaming about being assaulted and destroys pizza display.

The Reddit poster also described the aftermath of the incident, claiming the man in the suit came back to scold employees for serving a customer without a mask and tell them he’s a lawyer and will sue them, but he reportedly fled the scene after employees informed him they’d called the police.

After video finishes he comes back to try and yell at employee for serving an unmasked guest. Also claims he is a lawyer and will be suing pizza pizza. Continued his tirade until employee says he has called the police then man in the suit literally runs out of the store and disappears. Gentlemen in the hoody comes back about 10 mins later to collect a dipping sauce he forgot.

The best part is the man freaking out isn’t even wearing his mask properly.



