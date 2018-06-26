Watch: Maxine Waters Confronted - 'Where are Trump supporters allowed?'

Rep. Maxine Waters freaked out when pro-Trump investigative journalist Laura Loomer inquired about recent comments encouraging Democrats to confront Trump supporters.

Video of the incident appeared at BigLeaguePolitics.com:


Waters repeatedly refused to answer Loomer’s questions asking where Trump supporters can go without being harassed, as the two approach an elevator where other people block Loomer from entering.

The California House rep has been at the center of controversy since Saturday, when she called on liberals to harass Trump administration officials in public after a restaurant refused to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“And so, let’s stay the course. Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters ordered.

On Monday, President Trump blasted Waters for endangering his aides and supporters, calling her an “extraordinarily low IQ person.”


