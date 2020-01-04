Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus trolled Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) during their show this week, asking her to show solidarity with the imaginary island people of Choon-Go-Chonga — which she did.

Vovan and Lexus describe their video as follows:

Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexey Stolyarov (Lexus) have launched an international project called “Stars Save the Earth”, a project dedicated to global problems of modern society. Vovan and Lexus discuss them with celebrities and politicians in order to find a solution together and save our planet. The first hero of “Stars Save the Earth” is Congresswoman Maxine Waters, with whom the pranksters discuss the topic of harrasment.

Dem Congressman Hank Johnson thinks that islands float @RepMaxineWaters gives speeches to save imaginary islands.https://t.co/6AAk4FmH17 How are we ruled by these fools — Alex Jones Groyper (@AlexGroyper) January 4, 2020

Vovan and Lexus had also trolled House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in 2018, claiming they were Russian agents willing to hand over pictures of “naked Trump” to the Democrats, which Schiff seemed eager to receive.

