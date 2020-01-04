Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus trolled Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) during their show this week, asking her to show solidarity with the imaginary island people of Choon-Go-Chonga — which she did.

Vovan and Lexus describe their video as follows:

Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexey Stolyarov (Lexus) have launched an international project called “Stars Save the Earth”, a project dedicated to global problems of modern society. Vovan and Lexus discuss them with celebrities and politicians in order to find a solution together and save our planet. The first hero of “Stars Save the Earth” is Congresswoman Maxine Waters, with whom the pranksters discuss the topic of harrasment.

Vovan and Lexus had also trolled House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in 2018, claiming they were Russian agents willing to hand over pictures of “naked Trump” to the Democrats, which Schiff seemed eager to receive.

Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Meat Loaf Says Greta Thunberg Has Been ‘Brainwashed,' 'Forced' To Push Climate Change Alarmism

Meat Loaf Says Greta Thunberg Has Been ‘Brainwashed,’ ‘Forced’ To Push Climate Change Alarmism

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Graham Tells Trump To 'Crush Iranian Economy' By Targeting Oil Refineries After Assassination

Graham Tells Trump To ‘Crush Iranian Economy’ By Targeting Oil Refineries After Assassination

U.S. News
Comments

Susan Rice: With Record of ‘Falsehoods,’ Hard to Believe Trump on Soleimani Death

U.S. News
comments

NYC Driver Suspected of Killing Pedestrian While Drunk Freed Under Criminal Justice Reforms

Newswars Redirect
comments

Hate Hoax: Apple Watch Helps Police Prove Man Staged Anti-Semitic Stabbing

U.S. News
comments

Comments