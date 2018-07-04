WATCH: Michael Moore & Bill Maher Realize They're Trying To Start A Civil War With No Guns

Bill Maher discussed a potential civil war in America during a segment with Michael Moore last Friday.

Moore admits the left has no means of protection against well-armed conservatives but says the military is on their side.

Yes, the delusional left ACTUALLY thinks the military is on their side.

Maher also interviewed Ben Shapiro last Friday and in doing so made it abundantly clear that not only is he totally ignorant of the viewpoints of conservatives, but he is in fact completely blinded by his partisanship.