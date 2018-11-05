WATCH: Migrant Caravan Armies Attack Police, Smash Through Borders On Way to U.S.

Video has surfaced online reportedly showing members of one of several migrant caravan armies headed to the US attacking police at Mexico’s border.

The video shows dozens of military-aged males throwing metallic objects at police. Five officers were reportedly left injured.

The video was reportedly taken in Ciudad Tecun Uman at the border between Guatemala and Mexico.


Here’s more video from the same invasion:

Democrats want these people to continue to be able to walk straight into America and onto our streets.

We need to show up in force for the midterms on Tuesday and vote GOP to end this lunacy!

We’re in a fight…

Woman Cons Generous Trump Supporters Out of $150,000, is Hailed as a Social Justice Hero

