WATCH: Migrant Caravan Armies Attack Police, Smash Through Borders On Way to U.S.

Video has surfaced online reportedly showing members of one of several migrant caravan armies headed to the US attacking police at Mexico’s border.

The video shows dozens of military-aged males throwing metallic objects at police. Five officers were reportedly left injured.

As @realDonaldTrump correctly stated, less than a week ago members of the caravan injured five law officers one suffered significant head trauma but according to @CNN this is all made up so just pretend you never saw the video. pic.twitter.com/rEq8n8Aekq — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) November 4, 2018

The video was reportedly taken in Ciudad Tecun Uman at the border between Guatemala and Mexico.

Source: btw the only way to find actual footage from this invasion is via posts in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/BsJttjtTvC — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) November 4, 2018



Here’s more video from the same invasion:

Why do Dems keep saying it’s a stunt to send troops to the border? Why does @GavinNewsom keep telling California how wonderful these people are. This is what happens when LA advertises undocumented are above the law and have free health care. Where do citizens sign up for that? pic.twitter.com/OMvKo2i9AI — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) November 3, 2018

Migrant caravaner tells Fox News' Griff Jenkins that he fled Honduras after getting "in trouble" for attempted murder. https://t.co/Dx59y5rAbN pic.twitter.com/Em8EacBpTH — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 30, 2018

Yesterday Mexico's border was violently attacked by another Migrant Caravan group traveling to the U.S. 1 migrant was killed, 6 police were injured The media has been under reporting this pic.twitter.com/jTbI6BeKHQ — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) October 29, 2018

My full report on this viral video of migrants hurling rocks at a Mexican police helicopters on the Mexican-Guatemalan border: – Video is authentic

– They are also armed with guns & Molotov cocktails

– They are injuring police

– They're headed to UShttps://t.co/2ScTK0sMWB pic.twitter.com/pzvYvpDhHD — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 2, 2018

Fox News reports that "about 80 percent" of those in the migrant caravan "are men under the age of 35." pic.twitter.com/ggTs4HNugT — Chris Menahan 🔹 (@infolibnews) October 22, 2018

Democrats want these people to continue to be able to walk straight into America and onto our streets.

CNN refused to run this ad… I guess they only run fake news and won’t talk about real threats that don’t suit their agenda. Enjoy. Remember this on Tuesday. #vote #voterepublican pic.twitter.com/VyMm7GhPLX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2018

