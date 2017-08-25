WATCH: Migrants Turn Violent as Police Remove Them from Rome Streets
Police in Rome removed a hundred migrants from a public square Thursday after they set up camp to protest the lack of housing for asylum seekers.

The police operation was met with heavy resistance from the migrants who were camped out at the Piazza Indipendenza in the centre of the city. Migrants threw glass bottles, rocks, and gas canisters at the officers who were attempting to clear them from the area, Salzburger Nachrichten reports.

According to the NGO Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) amongst the 100 or so migrants were women, children, and people with disabilities. The spokesman for the Italian branch of MSF Tommaso Fabbri said: “It is a shame that there has been such a violent solution because of a lack of housing for migrants.”

