WATCH: Moderator Invokes Nazism When Talking About America — Hillary Has Bizarre Response

Hillary Clinton gave a talk at Rutgers University Thursday and at one point the moderator invoked Nazism when talking about what “could happen” in America.

Clinton’s response may leave you head scratching.

WATCH:

The moderator said, “As someone who grew up in Vienna and barely escaped the Holocaust, my mother would say from time to time that it could happen here. And, I was–I would be very dismissive of that. I would dismiss it and I would dismiss her comments and her fears as implausible.”

“I now find–it’s shocking I’m even about to ask this question–but, I do want you to talk about, what are your concerns about the stability of our democratic institutions and structures in these tumultuous moments? And what for you is the essence of American democracy?”

Hillary’s long-winded response to the invocation of Nazism in comparison to America touched on a number of things, including the “absolutely essential role of the press.”

