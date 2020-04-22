Watch: Mother Arrested At Playground, Bundy & Neighbors Protest Outside Arresting Officer's Home

Viral footage of an Idaho mother being arrested at a public playground sparked protests outside the arresting officer’s home with outspoken patriot Ammon Bundy leading the bunch.

Sara Walton Brady, a mother of two, was arrested by Meridian police on Tuesday after she violated the city’s ban against using playground equipment by taking her children to a local public park where other families were also gathered.

When asked to leave the park for “trespassing,” Sara protested, argued she wasn’t trespassing and was arrested.

As the officer walked Brady to his patrol car, the woman behind the camera can be heard yelling, “Her kids are here! Her kids are here? What is going to happen? Who’s got her kids?”

Sara’s children were allegedly left at the park when she was apprehended.

A second video shows the mother being escorted to a police vehicle as other parents gathered at the park voiced their opposition to the arrest.

“As a person, does this make sense to you? As a person — not as a police officer, as a person — does this make sense to YOU?” one woman asked.

Another woman pointed out that the arresting officers didn’t have any masks or gloves on and were physically touching her.

The footage went viral online and sparked an impromptu protest outside the Meridian City Hall hours later.

Watch footage of the protest below:

After Sara was released from jail, she attended the City Hall rally and spoke to the people.

“I didn’t wake up today thinking I’m taking my kids to the park to get arrested, but when tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty!” she told the crowd. “We have a duty to stand up to the tyranny or we’re gonna lose out Republic.”

On Tuesday evening, nationally renowned patriot and activist Ammon Bundy joined around fifty protesters outside the home of the arresting officer to file an address of grievances.

Four policemen stood in the driveway of the arresting officer’s house to make sure the group didn’t trespass on his property.

Speaking to the officers and the citizens gathered outside the home, Bundy declared, “The people will not allow you guys to do this for very long. You will not go into parks and arrest people. You will not go into parks and arrest mothers, or you will not go anywhere and arrest us for exercing our rights.”

“We will not set by idle while you guys arrest people in parks, or in churches or in their places of work,” he continued. “We will not allow that to happen. It cannot happen. We will not go back to where we came from in this country. We will not go back to that and that’s what is happening here, whether you want to acknowledge it or not.”

After some debate over whether or not Bundy was “allowed” to walk up to the officer’s door and deliver a petition to him, one of the officers on guard volunteered to post the notice to the door.

Watch full video of the arrest below:



