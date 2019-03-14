Watch: Nancy Pelosi Endorses Lowering Voting Age to 16

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Cali.) would like to see the voting age for Americans lowered from 18 to 16.

Asserting the need to “capture kids when they’re in high school,” Pelosi argued she personally supported the measure at a press conference Thursday.

.@SpeakerPelosi: It's "really important" to lower the voting age to 16. pic.twitter.com/cnUxSds1T3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2019

“I myself, personally, I’m not speaking for my caucus, I myself have always been for lowering the voting age to 16,” Pelosi said. “I think it’s really important to capture kids when they’re in high school when they’re interested in all of this when they’re learning about government to be able to vote.”

“Some of the priorities in this bill are about transparency and openness and accessibility, and the rest,” Pelosi stated. “That’s a subject of debate, but my view is that I would welcome it, but I’ve been in that position for a long time.”

The idea to extend the vote to 16-year-olds is part of H.R. 1, otherwise known as the “For the People Act,” a Democrat sponsored bill which, under the guise of “expanding Americans’ access to the ballot box,” also seeks to restore voting rights for convicted felons and grant illegal immigrants the right to vote.